Recently, Brookfield R-III School Superintendent Dr. Kyle Collins and the district’s administrative team released the following guidelines for those wishing to attend both athletic and extracurricular events this fall.

“Due to on-going concerns with the spread of COVID-19, the Brookfield R-III School District has set out the following recommendations for spectators at athletic and extra-curricular events, Collins said in the letter.

Guidelines include:

Stay home if you are sick- no spectator should attend a Brookfield R-III athletic or extra-curricular event if they are sick. Anyone planning to attend an event is encouraged to check the Daily Wellness Checklist for a self-assessment of whether or not you should be attending an athletic or extra-curricular event.

Social Distancing, the Brookfield R-III School District recommends that family members sit together and maintain a distance of six feet at all times from other spectators whenever possible. We further recommend that you bring your own seating (lawn chairs) to assist in this process for outdoor activities (i.e. football and softball games). This will help with social distancing and prevent over-crowding in the bleachers.

Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth, it is recommended that you wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth any time you are not able to maintain six feet of social distancing between yourself and other spectators at an athletic or extracurricular event.

Wash and or sanitize hands frequently, hand sanitizer stations will be available at all athletic and extra-curricular events to assist with this process.

In the statement, Collins noted sporting events and other activities may be available online.

“We are working on the capability of broadcasting games and extra-curricular activities live. If/when those games and activities are available for livestreaming, we will send out instructions for spectators to access those events,” he said.

“Athletic and extra-curricular activities are an essential part of the development and education of our students. The Brookfield R-III School District recognizes the importance of these activities and believes that adhering to these outlined measures will help our students have as many of these experiences as possible,” Collins said, adding that the guidelines and recommendations are subject to change based on current national, state, and local guidelines.