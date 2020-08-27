At Tuesday nights, monthly meeting of the Brookfield City Council, council members voted unanimously to approves the new tax levy.

The vote came after City Manager Dana Tarpening explained the levy rate, and the meeting was open for public comment on the tax levy. No public comment was made. Tarpening said the rate was the same as last year at $1.54 per $100 valuation. Due to changes in local assessment values, the city will collect just over $10,600 then it did last year.

The council also heard a proposal from All-State Consultants about a possible trail system through the city. While it is still in the planning stages, the project would be funded by grants, community and private donations. Christina Caldwell, a representative of All-State told the council the project would be completed in phases, Phase 1 compromises two parts, Phase 1A which involves connecting the school to the YMCA.

“Right now there is now safe easy for students to get from the school to the YMCA,” she said. “The goal is to connect all of the assets of this town, eventually, while promoting wellness, community involvement and economic development.”

Sidewalks and pedestrian crosswalks will be added as needed. Site assessment has not yet been competed and

The Brookfield Area Growth Partnership is working closely with All-State. Caldwell was presenting to the council in hopes of working with them to gain letters of support form the community leaders and residents.

The council also approved waiving advertising and other city fees for a local resident who just purchased a property at 527/529 S. Livingston Street that has been in violation of city codes for some time. Tarpening said that the new owner has assured her that the demolition of the site will begin within a matter of weeks and be done by the new owner.

City Attorney Adam Warren noted that by allowing the new owner to do so and waiving the fees the city would - in the long term - save the city money by having to pay for demolition.