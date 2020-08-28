Marceline R-V Schools Superintendent Brian Sherrow recently announced recommendations for those wishing to attend school-sponsored sporting and extracurricular events.

Recommendations include:

Stay home if you are sick.

Social distancing. It is recommended that spectators sit with their immediate family and maintain six feet distance from all other spectators. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for outdoor events like football and softball to help with social distancing requirements and prevent overcrowding in the bleachers.

Masks. It is recommended that spectators wear a mask or face covering that covers both your mouth and nose, when six feet of social distancing cannot take place.

Practice good hygiene. District officials recommend those in attendance at events practice good hygiene and use hand sanitizers often. Extra sanitizing stations will be available at the events.

Watch events on livestream.

According to the recommendations, all varsity sports and assemblies will be available online via livestream. A link to the livestream will be available on the school’s website www.marcelineschools.org and on the Marceline R-V Facebook page.

Avoid student areas. Sherrow said in the letter, “It is asked that any non-essential personnel, fans, etc., avoid areas occupied by student-athletes (sidelines, dug outs, field entrances and exits, etc.) at all times.

“Athletic and extra-curricular activities are an essential part of the development and education of our students. The Marceline R-V Schools District recognizes the importance of these activities and believes that adhering to these outlined measures will help our students have as many of these experiences as possible,” Sherrow said, adding that the guidelines and recommendations are subject to change based on current national, state, and local guidelines.