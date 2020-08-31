



The Randolph County Justice Center was moved to Operating Phase One on Friday after a courthouse employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Presiding Circuit Judge Scott Hayes made the decision to move to phase one which fits into the orders of the Missouri Supreme Court. The shift in phases is meant to protect the public and court employees, according to a news release issued by Hayes’ office.

The high court has mandated the use of face mask for everyone entering courts statewide along with court employees. The shift in operational phases also means the the circuit courts are required to reduce capacity when a courthouse employee tests positive.

The courts still will be able to hold in-person hearings, but capacity will be limited to 10 participants at once.