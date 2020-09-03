The North Central Missouri College (NCMC) Foundation is once again offering scholarships to area high school students currently enrolled in an NCMC Dual Credit Course. The Jack N. Young, Mildred M. Young, Noble J. Young, and Myra A. Young Dual Credit Scholarship will be awarded to dual credit students that fall within the NCMC 16 county service area, according to a press release from NCMC.

This one-time $300 scholarship can assist dual credit students with their tuition. Applications are due by Sept. 25 and must include a 500-word essay. Students are asked to describe how NCMC’s dual credit courses will help them with their future plans and how the scholarship will benefit them financially.

“The NCMC Foundation is honored to once again offer this scholarship to our area dual credit students,” said NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “The Young family knew the importance of education, and their generosity to the Foundation has created several scholarship programs to benefit all NCMC students. Being able to earn college credit while still in high school prepares students for the next step in their educational journey and lessens their financial burden after high school graduation.”

Applications have been provided to area high school guidance counselors and can be returned via mail to NCMC Development Office 1301 Main Street, Trenton, MO 64683, or email address: tkey@mail.ncmissouri.edu.