The Bell Game of 1955

The first football game I ever saw was the 1955 “Bell Game,” played at Brookfield’s Burlington Field the afternoon of Nov. 11, 1955. It was also one of the best I ever saw, as considered from the Brookfield Bulldog’s point of view, and that includes all games

subsequently seen on television over the intervening 65 years. It was magical for this

then-8-years-old boy.

Reading the account of the game, as published in the Brookfield Daily News-Bulletin a few days later, confirms everything in my memory. There was something different about it: something ethereal albeit ephemeral, something indescribable with words, but something sensed by everyone in the stadium that day. It was as though everyone had just witnessed something epic, something providential,something cosmologically ordained, something heroically Homeric.

The newspaper account states that many Bulldogs fans left the stadium in a state of near- euphoria. That's how I remember it, too. Now, in those days, high school football games were quite different from those of today.

There was no electric scoreboard in the stadium.. The game clock was kept on the field

by the referee on his pocket watch. Completed pass plays were a rarity and I have since

become convinced that most of the area’s high school coaches did not know the possibility of kicking field goals. Plays seen during games at Burlington Field were almost exclusively running plays executed from a single-wing formation.

Accordingly, for most teams, there are only three ways to score: touchdown, point after

touchdown or safety. Scores from that era bear this out. It was the coming of televised college and professional football games that changed everything in the world of high school football.

Moreover, in those days, the Brookfield Bulldogs and the Marceline Tigers played two

football games against each other each year; one was their North Central Missouri Conference game, usually played very early in the season, and the other was the “Bell Game,” always played on the afternoon of Armistice Day, Nov. 11.

The Tigers already had won the conference championship, having convincingly beaten all six teams (Brookfield, Chillicothe, Unionville, Milan, Trenton and Kirksville) in the

conference, so they were the very heavy favorite. In fact, so convinced of ultimate victory were they that the entire Marceline community had made a very large cake for the celebration sure to take place after the game. It was brought over from Marceline on a flatbed trailer and parked at the north end of the visitors’ grandstand.

The first three-quarters of the game went according to expectations. Entering the fourth

quarter the Marceline Tigers led 7-6. No one had any reason to suspect the fourth quarter would bring anything different. But, boy, did it ever!

The Bulldogs started their first possession of the last quarter on their own 29-yard line. They quickly got to third and nine. And it was then that the magic began. The Bulldogs completed a 10-yard pass for a first and 10 with perhaps but 2 minutes gone in the quarter. It would be the only completed pass in the game.

Then, some supernatural power possessed the Bulldogs team. Racing to the line of scrimmage before each play, the line charge blew open great gaps in the Tigers’ tough defensive line play after play.

The Brookfield offensive line was treating its running backs to open-field running almost

immediately on every play and they were gaining great gobs of yardage with every down.

The crowd on the Bulldogs side of the field now was standing and roaring with each play, shouting encouragement and approval down to the players by name, including Paul Phoenix and Ed Pendleton, the team’s first black players.

On down the field they went, an unstoppable force. Truly, it was as though an Agincourt

moment had befallen Marceline. With no incomplete passes stopping the clock, game

time went fast until there must have been only one or two minutes left when the Bulldogs got inside the Tigers’ one-yard line.

The next play was a simple quarterback keeper and the Bulldogs line plowed the way for the quarterback to get the ball to the goal line for a touchdown and six points.

Suddenly, to the visitors’ visible disappointment, their championship season had just crashed. Brookfield did kick-off, but a dispirited Marceline team was desultory when running a couple of running plays and a hapless pass to tick off the remaining few seconds, leaving the Brookfield Bulldogs with a 12-7 upset victory, the likes of

which I have never seen repeated at any level of football.

The Marceline Tigers would have a conference championship trophy for their trophy case, but they would not have the bell.

After the game, it was different from today, too. There was no taunting by either the Bulldogs or their fans. Marceline’s cake, still sitting out in the open beyond the stands, was not touched.

As the newspaper reported, many left the stadium in a state of near-euphoria, vaguely

sensing they had just witnessed something very special.

There might well be film of this game somewhere. In those days the flush of postwar

conversion to peacetime consumerism was still upon the country. Eight- or 16-millimeter movie cameras were becoming available at affordable prices. Rumor has long been that Jean Paul DeVoy had such a camera at the game and filmed it. What a treasure it would be to find that film! Does anyone have any ideas where it might be?

While on the subject of “Bell” games, I might as well do a full accounting.

That T-shirt bearing “Bell Game” results on the back that was being sold a few years ago was not entirely correct. It had Brookfield winning

the 1959 game; it did not. I was there and can tell you for certain that Marceline’s Tigers won by the score stated. Evidence of all this is on microfilm of the Brookfield Daily News-Bulletin newspaper kept in the Brookfield library.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The author of this story has been a resident of Brookfield since January 1954. He is a graduate of Immaculate Conception Grade School (1960) and

Brookfield High (1964). He was a student at the University of Missouri, Columbia, from 1964 to 1971 where he earned An AB degree in education and history, and a Juris Doctor law degree in 1971. He is a member of the Missouri and Hawaii State Bar Associations. He has been a resident of Life Care Center of Brookfield since suffering an injury from a fall in his Brookfield home in 2015. With his expressed permission, he may be reached by mail at the center or by telephone at 660-734- 5055.