Four receivers have three catches each – three for TDs – of Stallo passes as MHS claims big early league win, 26-14.
MARCELINE — The hosts had the most after the first quarter of last Friday’s 2020 season
opener, erasing an 8-6 Scotland County lead after one segment with three unanswered
touchdowns. Unleashing an impressive array of talented underclassmen that should give Lewis
and Clark Conference foes fits this year and next, MHS third-year head coach Mark Ross saw
his squad amass 183 of its 320 total yards through the air as his Tigers posted an important 26-
14 conquest. Marceline, seeking to reload after graduating some top-drawer talent from last
year’s Class 1 state semifinalists, impressively met the immediate challenge of a squad their
coach estimated could be the biggest threat to their Lewis and Clark Conference crown. Junior
Jacob Stallo made a highly-impressive debut as the starting quarterback. Having played the
position more than a little in a backup role last year, Stallo connected on 12 of 23 passes for
those 18 yards. He split the hookups evenly among four receivers, three of whom found paydirt
on theirs. Wyatt Molloy had a team-most 88 receiving yards and one score, Sam Gillman 38
yards and a TD, Jace Bixenman 38 yards, and Will Heller 19 yards and a touchdown. Hunter
Nelson led the Marceline ground game with 54 yards on 14 carries. Defensively, linebacker
Brendon Catron had a big night with a team-high eight tackles – all unassisted – that included
four sacks. Braydon King was in on seven stops and four others on six, including Nathan Cupp’s
all being solos and including a sack. In addition to his catch of a J. Stallo pass for a score,
Gillman twice picked off SCHS tosses, one of which he ran back for a second touchdown as
MHS built up a 26-8 lead by the third quarter. “Incredibly proud of the way the boys played
versus a very talented Scotland County team,” Ross reviewed. “A lot of guys played a lot of reps
in the high temperatures and handled it well. “We learned a lot about ourselves in week one
and look to improve on some details that you see in week one of every season.” Each of the
Marceline players cited above is only a junior. Although MHS now has dispatched the team its
coach initially had fingered as the biggest threat to his Tigers in the L&C race in ’20, runaway
opening-week wins by Harrisburg and, perhaps most impressively, Fayette over Carrollton
mean Marceline won’t be able to coast to another league crown. Its game at Fayette will be in
week four, while Harrisburg will visit in the regular-season finale. Before then, however, there is
the small matter of this week’s “Bell Game” against Brookfield. Both the Tigers’ and Bulldogs’
sharp debut victories should stoke fan fever for this Friday’s annual class, set for MHS’ Chester
Ray Stadium.