Missourians updating or needing new trees and shrubs for landscaping can now purchase native species through April 2021 from the Missouri Department of Conservation’s George O. White State Forest Nursery.

Supplies are limited. The nursery is located near Licking.

The 2020-21 seedling order form is available in the September issue of "Missouri Conservationist," through the department’s website or by contacting the State Forest Nursery by phone at 573-674-3229 or email at stateforestnursery@mdc.mo.gov.

Orders can be placed through April 15, 2021. Orders will be shipped or can be picked up at the nursery from February through May.

The nursery mostly has one-year-old, bare-root seedlings, with sizes varying by species, such as pine, cottonwood, hickory, oak, persimmon, blackberry and more.

Seedlings are sold in bundles of 10 or increments of 25 based on species. Prices are based per seedling. There is a 6.1% sales tax unless orders are tax exempt. There is a handling charge for each order. A discount is possible for those with a Heritage Card, Permit Card or Conservation ID Number.