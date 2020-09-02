According to online records from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers at 4:20 a.m., on Sept. 2 troopers responded to a single-car accident on RouteA in Caldwell County, six miles north of Braymer.

Hans G. Davis, 26, was driving a 2001 Chevy Tahoe northbound on Route A when he tried to avoid a deer and went off of the east side of the road and struck a bridge base before returning to the road, where the vehicle came to rest. He was not wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries, according to the report.

Troopers arrested 23-year-old Justice K. Matthes, Trenton, at 9:01 p.m., on Sept 1 in Grundy County for alleged Class B misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. She was taken tot he Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and released, according to online reports.

Lonnie B. Brown, 60, Trenton, was arrested at 12:09 a.m., on Sept. 1 in Livingston County on a New County Sheriff’s Office felony arrant for rape. He was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail with no bond.