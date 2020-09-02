The survey will remain open to responses throughout September and only takes a few minutes to complete.

Community leaders in the 18 counties of northwest Missouri continue to gather survey responses aimed at capturing what people appreciate about the region, as well as what they would like to see grow and improve. Perspectives of those who have grown up here,

have strong ties here, and/or have chosen to live here, will contribute in prioritizing and coordinating efforts that can further strengthen and enhance our communities, especially in COVID-19 recovery.

“This survey may be one of the most encompassing efforts by a group of volunteers wanting to listen to as many different voices as possible in this part of the state,” said Christel Gollnick, consultant for Maximize NWMO and facilitator of its Communications CollaborACTION Team. Leaders of all kinds from community organizations, private groups, and public entities are coming together without any agenda other than to make more-informed decisions and help move beyond good intentions to action that helps make this place we call home even greater than it already is for our love ones.”

The goal is to provide useful data for future development efforts of each county and community within the region. Leaders are seeking several thousand responses from all 18 counties combined; numbers are monitored by the region, sub-regions, and counties against statistically valid goals. The county with the largest number of responses will receive a special highlight in upcoming Maximize Northwest Missouri promotions.

The survey will remain open to responses throughout September and only takes a few minutes to complete. It can be found on www.maximizenwmo.org or through links posted on the @MaximizeNWMO Facebook page. The direct link is: http://bit.ly/MaximizeNWMOSurvey2020.