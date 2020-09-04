Submit community calendar items to news@chillicothenews.com.

Community Calendar

Fish-fry fundraiser

GRMC is hosting a fish fry fundraiser from 5-7 p.m., on Sept. 11. Tickets for the drive-thru only event are $10 in advance and $15 during the event, which will be held at the center, 607 W. Business Highway 36.

Pop-up Mobile Food Pantry in Ludlow

Second Harvest Community Food Bank will be conducting a Pop – Up Mobile Food Pantry in Ludlow from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., or when food runs out on Sept.14. This program is open to the general public, so there are no income guidelines in order to obtain food. The Ludlow event will be held at SW Livingston School, 4944 Missouri Highway DD.

NARFE to meet Sept. 14

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1915 will meet at 12 p.m., on Sept. 14 at Murray’s Buffet and Grill. All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend and learn how NARFE protects earned benefits.

Burnside Cemetery Assoc. to meet

The Burnside Cemetery Association will meet at 10 a.m., on Sept. 26 at the cemetery shelter house, located at 16501 LIV 304. Sandwiches and drinks will be provided for anyone able to stay after the meeting and help with upkeep on the grounds. Bring lawn chairs and any needed tools.

Pop-up Mobile Food Pantry in Chillicothe

Second Harvest Community Food Bank will be conducting ae Pop – Up Mobile Food Bank in Chillicothe on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., or when food runs out. This program is open to the general public, so there are no income guidelines in order to obtain food. The Chillicothe event will be held at the old hospital site at 100 Central Ave.