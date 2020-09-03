Linn County rivals Brookfield, Marceline both shined in openers

All things considered, there probably isn’t a lot the combatants could have done last Friday to prime the pump for this Friday’s annual “Bell Game” any more than they did. The latest annual renewal of the high school football game voted, about a decade ago, the nation’s best, is set for Chester Ray Stadium at Marceline Friday as the host MHS Tigers welcome their western next-

door neighbor, the Brookfield Bulldogs.

At stake for the victor, as it has been for decades and decades, is a year’s possession of “the bell,” symbol of supremacy in the in-county gridiron grudge match. Right now, Brookfield possesses it, having unexpectedly prevailed at home, 14-7, last year in a season which ultimately would see the Bulldogs finish 2-8 and Marceline go 12-2. The Tigers’ only other 2019

loss was in the Class 1 state semifinals. The two squads will enter this year’s week 2 battle royal with 1-0 records after shiny season-starting victories.

Senior-heavy Brookfield went on the road last Friday and overwhelmed Trenton both offensively and defensively, posting a 50-0 conquest. Marceline, meanwhile, was unleashing a torrent of underclassmen and receiving an impressive starting debut from junior quarterback Jacob

Stallo (12 of 23 for 183 yards and three touchdowns) in a key Lewis and Clark Conference over Scotland County. That score was 26-14.

“These guys have been working hard all offseason and it was great to see them start fast,” lauded Scott Stevens, fourth-year BHS head coach, after his squad thumped his alma mater.

"We're incredibly proud of the way the boys played,” summarized Mark Ross, Tigers third-year skipper. In looking ahead to the bragging rights clash, Ross remarks, “The boys are excited. ... This is a game they look forward to every year. “With the game being in week 2 this season, it gives you less film to study, but we feel like we have a great game plan going into this week

that the boys are excited about.”

Stevens offers, “The ‘Bell Game’ is always a very competitive game and I know both teams will be working hard all week to bring home the bell.”

Brookfield’s home victory last year halted Marceline’s 3-years hold on the trophy. That followed a Bulldogs stranglehold on it the first six years of the past decade. With, at least at the time of the filing of this story, no restrictions on crowd size at the Marceline stadium (social distancing will be requested and encouraged as much as possible), Friday’s duel figures to lure the

customary huge crowd. Because of the intensity of the rivalry, the games tend to be close, often

low-scoring, and regularly down to the wire.

Strategically, Brookfield almost surely will try to control the game with its running attack and, with a slightly-older core group, greater physical maturity. Marceline, the smaller school with the younger squad that should continue wreaking havoc in its conference and around the region in the Class 1 ranks the next two years at least, probably will try to be more balanced on offense, although without playing too riskily.