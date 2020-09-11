Email your event details to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com.

Sept. 16

Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri's Women’s Health Services clinic will be held from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. and 1:30--5 p.m. at the Linn County Health Department 635 S. Main St., Brookfield. To schedule an appointment, call 660-359-2855 or toll-free at 1-877-611-7600.

Sept. 19

Start of YMCA Soccer season. Call 660-258-2388 for more information.

Let’s Get Crafty Fall Event, 3-7 p.m., in Marceline at the old Maytag Building. Call 660-734-8857 for more information.

Suicide Awareness/Prevention Workshop, 10 a,m. - 1 p.m., at Gower Christian Church. Call 660-734-0184 for more information.

Sept. 22

Brookfield City Council Meeting. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

Sept. 23

36/5 Community Alliance Leadership Development Program, Session One. Call 660-258-7278 for more information.

Sept. 26

Moms Breaking the Silence 2nd Annual Dinner and Auction. Call 660-734-2947 for more information.

Sept. 28

Pink Out Softball Challenge, Marceline.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

To list your meeting, church event, service club, foundation, agency, fundraiser, significant birthday or anniversary in the Brookfield/Linn County Events Calendar, please submit your information. in writing, up to three months in advance, but no less than two weeks in advance, to the Brookfield Area Chamber of Commerce, 207 B North Main Street, or call the Chamber office at 660-258-7255, or, email your event detail to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.