Meeting minutes from the Linn County Commission meeting on Sept. 1, as submitted by County Clerk Suzan Stephenson.

The Linn County Commission met on Sept. 1, with Commissioners (Dick) King, (Mike) Brown and (Josh) Muck and Clerk Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda for Sept. 1, was reviewed.

The minutes of the Aug. 25, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Brown made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Brown-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Brown made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner

Muck seconded the motion the and motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Brown-yes

and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

The monthly project status report for bridge #0190003 from McClure was reviewed and pay

request #2 submitted for payment.

A dividend notice was received from Grand River Mutual.

A bridge on Indigo Road has been refloored.

A call was received from Susan Littleton, Chariton County Clerk, regarding a desk in the Juvenile Office with a Linn County sticker on it. It is no longer needed in that office but could be used in another. Commission gave permission to transfer the desk and it will be removed from Linn

County inventory.

Gary Brown called. The replacement HVAC units are ready to be shipped.

Krista Neblock was in with an additional CARES Act funding request for additional testing.

The copier at the annex has quit working. The need for replacement will be assessed.

The commission spent the afternoon reviewing CARES Act applications.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner

Brown seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Brown-yes

and Muck-yes.