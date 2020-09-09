Exposure may have occurred at the Bell Game and Pig Skin Pub and Pizza.

The Linn County Health Department is asking anyone who attended the Bell Game on Sept. 4 in Marceline or were at Pig Skin Pub and Pizza, 119 E. Brooks St., on Sept. 3-5 to monitor themselves for COVID-19.

A press release from Krista Neblock, administrator, asks anyone who feels they have been exposed to call the health department at 660-258-7251to discuss risk assessment and possible testing and next steps.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include temperature, new loss os taste or smell, headache, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, diarrhea, nauseous or vomiting, congestion or runny nose, body aches.

As of Tuesday, Sept., 8, there were 97 total cases of COVID-19 in Linn County with 20 active cases and two deaths. All other cases are listed as recovered.