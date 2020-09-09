Walsworth sponsored a Marceline Youth Golf Program at the Marceline Golf Course. Lessons began on June 15 and concluded with a graduation party on Aug. 14. James “Doc” Sutton was the instructor with lessons focusing on basic fundamentals, approach playing theory and the overall conduct, etiquette and care of the game.

Organizers said all students enjoyed themselves and progressed significantly. They were all encouraged to continue practicing and were happy to hear that the program will be offered again next summer.