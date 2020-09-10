The Missouri Department of Economic Development on Tuesday announced the opening of a second application cylce for the Governor’s Emergency Broadband Investment Program. It will provide $2 million in funding to broadband providers, a news release stated.

"We are working hard every day to connect as many Missourians as possible to high-speed internet," Governor Mike Parson said. "Online options are increasingly important during this time, and it is critical that our citizens have the resources needed to work, learn, and receive healthcare."

Applications are due by noon Sept. 17. Any awards may be used to pay for costs associated with deployment of broadband to unserved and underserved areas in the state, the release stated.

"The expansion of broadband internet for our citizens, businesses, and communities is critical to our economic recovery now and for our state’s growth into the future," Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said.

The program was first announced in July as part of the Show-Me Strong Recovery Plan from Parson. More information is available through the Missouri Economic Development website.