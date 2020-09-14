Sept. 4 - Officers took a report of trespassing in the 200 block of West Hauser.

Sept. 4 - Officers took a report of an abandoned vehicle in the Pin Oak area.

Sept. 4 - Officers took a report of a violation of an order of protection in the 100 block of

West Gracia.

Sept. 4 - Officers took a walk-in report of a violation of order of protection. A warrant was

issued a short time later for Jessica Moffitt, 33, Marceline, for violation of order of protection. Moffitt was arrested and held by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

Sept. 6 - Cody Laws, 30, Bucklin, was issued a summons for trespassing.

Sept. 7 - Officers responded to the 300 Block of West Hauser in reference to a disturbance. It was determined to be verbal only and subjects left the area.

Sept. 10 - Officers took a report of theft in the 200 block of West Santa Fe. The matter is

currently under investigation.

Sept. 10 - Officers took a report of property damage in the 600 block of Country Hill Drive.

Issac Clark, 42, Marceline, was arrested on charges of property damage, driving while

intoxicated, driving while suspended and possession of marijuana.