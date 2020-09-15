Brookfield High School junior distance-running star Alexandra “Alex” Sharp was in her usual form in last week’s Chillicothe Invitational cross country running meet. The 2019 Class 2 state champion and 2018 Class 2 track-and-field state champ in the 1,600-meters run and, by a sliver, runnerup in the 3,200 meters left her competitors far behind in Chillicothe’s Simpson Park. On a chilly, overcast day, she finished the 5-kilometers race (approximately 3.1 miles) in 19:52.6. That was about a half-minute slower than her winning time in the same race a year ago, but about 50 seconds faster than this year’s second-place finisher.