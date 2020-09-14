The Morgan County Health Center has confirmed their second COVID related death, as well as updating the county case total to 214.

The Morgan County Health Center has confirmed their second COVID related death. No further information has been shared at this time to respect the family involved.

The county also updated its case total to 214, 57 of which are active.

The center is asking all residents to be careful and take preventative measures to help stop the spread of COVID and other respiratory diseases by social distancing, washing hands constantly and staying home when sick.