Their annual, in-county rivalry game behind them, the Brookfield and Marceline High School football teams fully shifted focus to their conference campaigns last Friday in week three of the 2020 gridiron season.

The results were a split with Marceline prevailing on the road, 43-8 at Knox County, to move to 2-0 in the Lewis and Clark Conference and Brookfield sustaining its first loss of the year, 20-0.

For BHS’ Bulldogs, the action was their home opener, but came against the defending Clarence Cannon Conference champion Centralia Panthers.

While the blue-and-white defense held Centralia in much-better check than a year ago, the previously-perking Brookfield offense was stymied by a CHS “D” far more formidable than that of winless Trenton or the Bulldogs’ smaller neighbor. When the final second ticked off the Burlington Field scoreboard clock, the visitors headed for their bus possessing the 20-points victory.

To the east at Edina, a first-period fumble recovery in the Knox County end zone by the Tigers turned an 8-0 lead into a 2-scores margin after one and, after leading 21-8 at the half, Marceline (2-1, 2-0 conf.) produced the only three touchdowns of the second half of the L&C contest.

Looking ahead to this Friday, Brookfield (2-1, 0-1 conf.) looks to be jumping out of the frying pan into the fire as Palmyra rolls into town.

PHS’ Panthers found out around the middle of last week that, due to COVID-19 problems, scheduled week three opponent Macon would not be able to play. Late in the week, Hallsville, which had battled Centralia to a near-standoff in week two, learned its planned foe, Versailles, also would not “answer the bell.”

As a result, a game between Palmyra and Hallsville was hastily arranged with neither side having any chance to “game plan” for the other. When they hooked up on the field at Palmyra, the host Panthers (3-0) registered a decisive 51-16 non-league verdict.

Palmyra had shut out its first two opponents and, to date, has outscored its 2020 foes 102-16.

Marceline remains on the road for a second of 3-straight weeks Friday, visiting Fayette in a contest which looks likely to give the victor the inside track for this year’s Lewis and Clark championship.

FHS’ Falcons (2-1, 1-0 conf.) were very impressive the first two weeks of the season, including clubbing Scotland County 38-12, but came a cropper in non-conference play at Slater last Friday, losing 42-26.

Last year at home, a veteran MHS club blanked Fayette 27-0, but this year’s contest looks to be much, much tighter.

Despite standing requests and a weekend reminder, no information of game specifics or statistics on last Friday’s games were received prior to Monday’s press deadline for this article.