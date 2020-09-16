While it is still a month a half before the Nov. 4 election, there has been a rash of theft of political signs, and even some vandalism related to the 2020 elections in Linn County.

Leaders of area political party organizations say the thefts, while common during an election, have started earlier this year and are more frequent.

“Linn County has been plagued by a rash of political sign thievery,” said Dennis VanDyke, president of the Linn County Democratic Club said.

Marceline Police Chief Bob Donnelson said, his department has had some reports of “property damage with political motivation.” He added that at the end of August, someone wrote Trump 2020 on the welcome to Marceline sign in spray paint.

Bill Paalhar, with the Linn County Democratic Club, said that large 4-foot by 8-foot political signs were stolen from his yard the last two weekend of August, in Brookfield.

“I have never had any sign stolen out of my yard before, he said. “We have also noticed some signs in the county that the club has placed that have been stolen.”

Donnelson said his officers have reported to the stealing incidents and said he knows area residents have seen thefts on their video surveillance.

Donelson said the theft of political signs, is a crime.

“As far as charges there are a few that may be possible such as theft, trespass, and there is a state statue for the same under class four election offenses RSMO 115.637,” he said.

Missouri statute says it is illegal to "…steal, willfully deface, mutilate or destroy any campaign yard sign on private property." A conviction is punishable by a fine of up to $2,500, up to a year in jail or a combination of both.

The Linn County Democratic Club and the Linn County Republican Central Committee have come together to offer a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person stealing or damaging any political signs in Linn County. Each group has pledged $250, a private citizen has pledged $200 for a total of $700.

“Tensions may get high, but we must respect one another's rights,” VanDyke said.

“Neither party wants to see this happen,” Paalhar said. “I don't know anyone who wants to silence someone else’s opinion.”

Greg Elson, Linn County Republican Central Committee Chairman, said that the groups are working together to put an end to the stealing of signs and vandalism, which are crimes by themselves, and in this case are silencing others freedom of expression.

“Both parties are extremely discouraged by the actions that are taking away from the rights of freedom of expression,” he said. “Everyone has a right to an opinion and a right to vote for who they see fit for the position in which they are voting.

Anyone with information regarding vandalism or the theft of political signs should call their local law enforcement agency.