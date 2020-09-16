Lady Tigers Golf

On Sept. 15, the Marceline Girls Golf Team competed in the Westran Tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Course in Moberly.

Tess Sheerman got a 9th place medal shooting a 97. Kenzee Gladbach shot a 112. Madelynne Bond shot a 167. Sarah Wright shot a 127. Molly Allen shot a 147. The team score was 483, which earned the team 8th out of 13 schools.

Lady Tigers Softball

The girls picked up two wins on Monday, Sept. 14, over LaPlata. Varsity won 14-2 and JV won 8-1.

Cassi Rodgers was the winning pitcher in the varsity game. Maisie Billups, Addison Huber, Gracey Jordan and Emmy Smithhisler all had two hits apiece.

Ireland Bloss was the winning pitcher in the JV game. Emma Cathey and Ella Lowe had two hits apiece. Ella had a home run. Lucy Moseley, Chloee Dorrell, and Ellie Lauhoff all had a hit.

On Sept. 15, team won two games over Schuyler County. Varsity won 8-1 and JV 10-4.

Maisie Billups had three hits. Cassi Rodgers, Ciarrah Bell and Addison Huber all had two hits. Cassi Rodgers was the winning pitcher.

In the JV game, Chloee Dorrell was the winning pitcher. Sevilla Bussman led the team with two hits. JV record is 8-0.