On Tuesday night the Marceline City Council met and ultimately approved a new driving age for those using golf carts in the city limits, approved a new board appointee and discussed how the city currently handles code violations for properties, and what if any changes were needed.

Bob Stuart was appointed to the Planning Commission, filling one of two previously open spots on the board, which will expire on May 20, 2021. City Clerk Lindsay Krumpelman said there is still one open position on the board. She asked any interested resident to call city hall for an application.

The council, with members, Gary Carlson, Tyson Braymer and Mayor Sallie Buck present, voted 3-0 to change the golf cart ordinance in regards to those who can drive a golf cart on city streets. The new ordinance states the driver must be a licensed driver, previously the ordinance stated the driver of a golf cart must be 18. The council changed the ordinance to align the portion of the ordinance stating the driver had to be a licensed driver with the ATV/UTV ordinances that state they can only be driven in the city by a licensed driver.

Police Chief Bob Donelson said over the last several months there has been an issue with unlicensed drivers operating golf carts and ATVs/UTVs on city streets.

“This year that has been an issue with kids under age 16 driving these types of vehicles in the city,” he said. “School has started so we are seeing a little less and we have also stepped up enforcement and are educating and handing out Fliers with the information.”

Mayor Pro Temp Braymer pointed out that the ordinance has not changed in regards to flagging and signage on golf carts and ATV/UTVs. ATVs and golf carts must have a flag, and UTVs must have an orange triangle.

After discussion, the council agreed they wanted more research on the child restraint laws in regards to golf carts and ATVs/UTVs, and plan to discuss the matter at a future meeting.

The council also approved a street closure for the Marceline Homecoming Parade on Oct. 2.

City Manager Richard Hoon said that the school district, in accordance with advice from the Linn County Health Department, extended the parade route to allow for more social distancing for the parade that organizers estimate will have 500 people. The streets closed include W. SantaFe to W. Wells to W. Curtis and back to Main Street from 1:45 p.m.-3 p.m., on Oct. 2.

A property owned by the city will be listed for sale. The property located at 321 W. Howell Street, was recently cleared by the city and will be listed for sale at a price of $2,500 for the seven and a half lots on the corner of Poplar and Howell streets.

The council and city manager also discussed code enforcement in Marceline, on order to avoid blighted properties, Hoon said.

Currently, there is no dedicated code enforcement officer in Marceline. Any actions taken on properties violating codes are done by Hoon and Donelson.

The pair mainly addresses, the following code violations, Hoon said.

“We work with the property owners on issues that violate certain parts of the code such as Prohibited Storage of Certain Items in Residential Properties (https://www.ecode360.com/30213285?highlight=storage&searchId=24500694278888663#30213285), inoperable or unlicensed vehicles (https://www.ecode360.com/33961423#33961423) or dangerous buildings (https://www.ecode360.com/30213276#30213276) and a couple of others as it relates to property that would normally be done by a Code Enforcement Officer. Currently, any citations that may result are done by the police department.

Hoon discussed the matter with the council, stating that overtime properties with violations could be blighted and cost the city money for demolition or repairs. He hopes to work with the council on “implementing and laying out the structure for more defined code enforcement using current resources for commercial and residential structures to address concerns before they become uninhabitable and a blight on the community.”

No action was taken on the code enforcement aspect, Hoon said more research on certain aspects of the code and code enforcement needs to be done before the council can move forward.

Braymer said he did not support a process that could fine homeowners, who may not have the money to make the needed repairs to their homes, but agreed to move forward with research and discussion to prevent the town from having more buildings in need of repair or demolition.

Resident Linda Linebaugh spoke during the public comment section of the meeting and asked the council for an update on the Marceline Business Complex and its status as a future veterans home.