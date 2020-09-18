The Phelps Maries County Health Department confirmed 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Phelps County since Monday. The department on Thursday said it is monitoring cases at Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla School District, St. James School District, Choices for People Center, Silverstone Nursing Home and the veterans home in St. James.

The Phelps Maries County Health Department reported a total of 386 people in Phelps County have tested positive for COVID-19 since late March, with 251 of the COVID-19 cases confirmed in Rolla.

The department said its monitoring 82 active cases in Phelps County, which takes into account residents who have an active COVID-19 infection detected by a polymerase chain reaction test or antigen test.

The health department said a total of 336 people previously quarantined in Phelps County have now been released from isolation. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the department said two people have died from COVID-19 and there is one person currently hospitalized.