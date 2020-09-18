As soon as we left the interstate, my GPS lost its signal. While I frantically tried to reconnect, my husband asked me which way we were supposed to go and, even though I didn’t want to, I had to tell him the truth.

I had no idea.

"What do you mean you don’t know?" Randy asked, like he was talking to one of his children.

On the spur of the moment, my husband and I decided to take a little road trip to a state park in southeast Missouri. We'd never been there before and only vaguely knew where we were going. Imagine that.

The GPS on my phone got us that far but now, on the back roads of southern Missouri, we lost all service.

How is that even possible?

"Now what?" Randy asked me, staring at the highway before him like it was the path of no return.

"Well," I said, trying to sound all sure of myself. "We are smart people, we can figure this out."

With that, I rolled down the window and stuck out my head. Based on nothing but bluff, I informed Randy we were going south; so, at the next crossroad, we would need to turn left.

"What?" Randy screeched, like I was the one who was hard of hearing. "Based on what? Do you even know what highway we are on?"

"Well," I snapped back. "You’re the driver, why don’t you know?"

"Well," Randy shot back, "I just drive where you tell me to go!"

At this moment, I could easily tell my husband where he needed to go.

"What we need is a map," I said, not quite believing I said it.

"Paper map? Who carries a map anymore?" Randy snorted, like it was the dumbest thing he’d ever heard.

With that, Mr. Lost and Confused turned onto a gravel road, grabbed my phone and started swiping away, acting like I was clueless and didn’t know how to work a phone. Swipe, swipe, swipe … guess what?

"They can send a man to the moon but we can’t get a signal?" Randy ranted, his voice sounding disgusted, but mostly frantic.

Finally, over the hill, I caught a glimpse of something yellow. Suddenly, there it was in the middle of nowhere. McDonald’s.

"Turn in there, turn in there!" I shouted like we’d stumbled on an oasis in the middle of a dry desert.

So that’s what we did. Randy navigated around and around that McDonald’s until AT&T and the universe finally aligned.

Houston, we have liftoff.

Of course we were going the wrong direction and, of course, we had to turn around and go back. As soon as we left that little oasis on the lost highway, our connection to the world vanished. It was just me, my husband and the great uncharted highway in front of us.

Just like the good old days.

Suddenly I missed unfolding that old gas station map on my lap and tracing my finger along the bold lines of red and black. Back in the day, we paid attention to the road and relied on signs and markers instead of a GPS and Google to get us there.

Now we were on our own.

Finally, after some missed turns and turn-arounds, Randy pulled into the state park and turned off the car. His glasses were crooked, his hair was sticking up and I could tell he had no idea how he got there. I gazed around me at the beauty of the park that was waiting for us and sighed.

I didn’t tell my driver I kind of like being off the grid in places that are remote and unconnected. Those are the road trips I want to take! Places where you get lost in the experience and realize that you don’t really want to be found.

After that trip, the map is back in the car ready for those highways that take us places where our phones won’t connect.

But maybe, just maybe, we do.

You can reach Lorry at Lorrysstorys@gmail.com.