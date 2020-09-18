A University of Missouri graduate student was arrested Monday by the MU Police Department on suspicion of raping a woman on campus on two occasions in 2019.

Suliang Bu, 32, was booked into the Boone County Jail on Monday evening and posted bond of $9,500 for his release. In addition to second-degree rape, he was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and sexual abuse.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon.

Bu is a graduate student seeking a doctorate in computer science, according to information from the MU online directory. He remains a student in good standing and is enrolled at less than half time, Christian Basi, MU spokesman wrote in an email Friday.

Bu is also employed this semester as a graduate assistant and has held various assistantships since 2014, Basi wrote.

A heavily censored incident report, obtained by the Tribune under the state Open Records law, states that the woman reported the allegations to campus police on Aug. 31. The accusations centered on two dates, Oct. 4 and Oct. 23, 2019 and state that the attacks occurred in Bu's office in Naka Hall.

All other circumstances of the incident reported to Officer S.W. Huang in the initial interview have been hidden by the university, citing the law that allows investigative reports to remain closed.

Initially, none of the two-page narrative was visible and the censored parts also covered the building on campus where the woman said the assaults occurred. The redactions also deleted Bu's name.