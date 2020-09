A Stover resident totaled her vehicle after a crash early Sunday morning in Morgan County.

Dene Stull, 49, was driving her 2003 Chevy Cavalier when she failed to negotiate a portion of MO 5 south of Santa Fe Trail. Stull traveled off the left side of the road and struck a culvert.

Stull received minor injuries and totaled her vehicle. She was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.