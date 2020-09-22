On Monday, The Newton County Health Department reported two additional deaths in the county due to COVID-19. The individuals were a male in his 50's and a female in her 60's. Both were hospitalized for coronavirus at the time of death. To date, 22 people have died from COVID-19 in Newton County.

The health department's press release stated: "Out of respect to the individuals’ families, no identifying details will be released. We are very saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this individual.

Please remember to take precautions to protect yourself and others. Remember that even if you have mild symptoms, you can pass it on to someone who is at risk for more severe illness.

Please continue to practice social distancing and use face coverings when in public. Please stay

home if you are experiencing any symptoms of illness."

Statewide, 1463 new cases were reported and 47 deaths.

The cumulative totals for Missouri are 118,445 cases of COVID-19 and 2,049 deaths. In the past 7 days, statistics show the 7 day average for COVID-19 deaths is at an all time high.

In the U.S. there have been 7,051, 747 cases of COVID-19 and 204,559 deaths as of September 22, 2020 at 8 a.m.