The Brookfield R-III Board of Education, met recently and discussed construction plans through Proposition B, the school’s response to COVID-19 and presented a long-time staff member with a retirement bell.

Dr. Kyle Collins presented Ellen Lincoln with a retirement bell and thanked her for her 25 years of service as a paraprofessional.

In June, Linn County voters approved Proposition B, which extended an already existing tax - 66 cent tax levy - and will provide funds for the construction and improvement of facilities around the track, softball/baseball and football fields at Brookfield High School.

Collins said bathrooms and a concession area will be built, the facilities will be lighted, and the main parking lot at the high school will be repaired and extended.

Due to the April election being moved back to June, the construction timeframe has also been moved.

Collins said bid for a general contractor for the project will go out and he hoped the board would approve a bid and contractor in November.

“We are hoping the work can begin in November and continue through most of winter and have at least the track and bathrooms and concession stand area done in time for the spring sports season,” he said. It is a $3.4 million project.

The board also heard from school administrators about plans and how they are dealing with COVID and quarantined students and staff and from Collins abut the measures being taken to prevent the spread of the disease, including touch-less bathroom fixtures, hand sanitizing stations, symptom checklists, social distancing, mask requirements in certain situations and more.

“We have had a number of students and staff quarantined and at this point many have returned to school,“ Collins said noting it is an always changing situation.

He also updated the board on means of virtual and alternative learning. Collins noted the district did receive a Seamless Summer Option food program, which provides free breakfast and lunch to all students in the district and anyone in the district who is under 18 years old.

He encouraged members of the district who fell under the guidelines - even if they are not students - to go to the district webpage and apply, or call the district office at 660-258-7443 and ask for assistance.The grant is good though the end of December.

Board members Jim McIntyre, Blake DeVoy, Jered Wallace, Galen Hicks and Dave Shaw were present. Burnie Hicks and Mandy Tarpening were absent.