SEDALIA — Brookfield High School’s golf Lady Bulldogs participated last Monday in the Smith-Cotton Invitational Tournament at the Sedalia Country Club.

Of the 16 schools which had teams involved, BHS’ low-4 team score of 449 placed it 14th, ahead of Jefferson City’s Capitol City and Butler. The winning team, Columbia: Fr. Tolton Regional, had a 312 total.

Pacing the Lady Bulldogs in the 18-holes event was No. 1 player Demi Downey with a 97.

Mallory McCabe posted the next-lowest BHS round, a 115, followed by Kaley Smith’s 120, Carly Clarkson’s 121, and Avery Thompson’s 127.

Upcoming this Thursday is the Brookfield Invitational Tournament.