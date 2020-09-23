Marceline High School’s softball Lady Tigers continued to ride roughshod over Lewis and Clark Conference opponents the past week while remaining undefeated in 2020.

After smashing last year’s L&C co-champion Salisbury 15-2 on the road Sept. 17, the Lady Tigers added runaway victories over Paris and Westran early this week by margins of 15-0 and 12-0, respectively.

In the Paris triumph, Sarah Kussman, Gracey Jordan and Addison Huber each had three hits with Huber rocking her second home run of the season, coach Todd Lowther reports. Ireland Bloss was the winning pitcher.

Against Paris, the also-still-undefeated MHS junior varsity also won, 9-2. Avery Gillman was the winning pitcher and Ella Lowe had two hits.

Marceline is slated to host Brookfield tonight at 7 o’clock, followed by a return to conference play tomorrow at 5 p.m. against guest Harrisburg. Then, on Thursday, a likely outright-league-title showdown at Fayette looms. FHS has a league loss already (Westran) and five wins, but has yet to face Salisbury.