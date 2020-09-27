Email your event details to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com.

Sept. 28

Pink Out Softball Challenge, Marceline.

Sept. 29

Brookfield City Council, 5:30 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, Brookfield.

Oct. 3

Uptown Farms, corn maze and pumpkin patch 12 - 5 p.m., Brookfield. Call 660-541-0468 for more information.

Leukemia Cancer Benefit for Trent Sturgess, 5-8 p.m., Brookfield Eagles. Call 573-470-4516 for more information about the chili supper, silent auction and 50/50 drawing.

Oct. 9

Marceline city-wide garage sales.

Oct. 10

Marceline city-wide garage sales.

Oktoberfest, Twin Parks, Brookfield. Vendors, games, music, food, movie,

scavenger hunt, cornhole tournament. More information on the Brookfield Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, or call 660-258-7255 for more information.

Oct. 17

UTV Poker Run, sponsored by Moms Breaking the Silence. Registration 12-1 p.m., at Reel Time Cinema, UTVs in by 6 p.m., at Helm Street Inn, Brookfield. Call 660-541-0468 for more information.

Oct. 24

Night Maze, Uptown Farms, 7 – 10 p.m., Brookfield. Call 660-541-0468 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

To list your meeting, church event, service club, foundation, agency, fundraiser, significant birthday or anniversary in the Brookfield/Linn County Events Calendar, please submit your information. in writing, up to three months in advance, but no less than two weeks in advance, to the Brookfield Area Chamber of Commerce, 207 B North Main Street, or call the Chamber office at 660-258-7255, or, email your event detail to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.