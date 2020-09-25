Macon County Route Z in New Cambria will close on Oct. 5, weather permitting. According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Macon County Route Z in New Cambria will close for contracted work on the project to the area between the Macon County R-IV School and Trailer Court Lane bringing the sidewalks into compliance with the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA). This closure will be at the Route Z intersection. The road will remain closed through Friday, Oct. 9, and will reopen that evening. There will be no access to Route Z during this closure. Missouri Route 149 will remain open to one-lane traffic with flaggers.

Pavement Solutions of St. Peters, Missouri, is the contractor on the project. Once this section is completed, the road will be reopened to traffic to finish the remainder of the ADA project.