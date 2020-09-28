Marceline stayed perfect in league play, Brookfield narrowly lost at loop foe, Keytesville/Mendon: Northwestern suffered first shutout

The rich got richer, the poor poorer, and the one in the middle "middler" in 2020 area high school football week five games season last Friday.

Marceline’s Tigers rang up the first 36 points of their road clash with Paris and eventually claimed a 54-24 Lewis and Clark Conference decision, improving their records to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the league.

Brookfield came within an unsuccessful 2-points conversion attempt in the final minute of the fourth quarter of getting a crack at an overtime victory at Macon. Instead, the Bulldogs absorbed a third-straight defeat, 22-20.

The first-year Keytesville/Mendon: Northwestern 8-man team was crunched 46-0 by undefeated Concordia: St. Paul Lutheran.

Marceline 54, Paris 24

PARIS — Junior quarterback Jacob Stallo threw touchdown passes covering 77, 44, 34, and 19 yards to lead the Lewis and Clark frontrunners to a rout of the Coyotes. He threw for 222 total yards.

Marceline (4-1, 3-0 conf.) had excellent offensive balance, yardage-wise, with 227 through the air and 218 on the ground. Surprisingly, the MHS defense surrendered over 400 yards – 274 of those on the ground, but a significant portion of that came in “mop-up time” after MHS had established a 36-0 lead before halftime.

The Tigers did fumble the ball away once, but picked Paris off twice.

No detailed Marceline information on the Paris game was reported before Monday afternoon’s filing deadline for this article, despite a standing request.

While MHS continues to share the conference lead with surprising Westran, which blasted Fayette Friday to improve to 5-0 overall, WHS' Hornets currently are atop the Class 1 District 6 ratings at 44.13, compared to the Tigers' 41.1.

Macon 22, Brookfield 20

MACON — Brookfield could not quite exploit Macon’s having missed its two preceding scheduled games.

The Bulldogs never led, but never were far behind. In the end, their touchdown with 31 seconds left in regulation time drew them within two points, but Macon stopped the 2-points conversion attempt and recovered the onside kick to close it out.

Brookfield (2-3, 0-3 conf.) fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter and never did catch up.

It drove down and scored later in the opening segment on Derek Liebhart’s option keeper off right tackle to get within 7-6, but did not convert.

Macon added a second touchdown five seconds into the second stanza and punched in the 2-points conversion to make it a 2-scores game, 15-6.

BHS cut the MHS lead to a point with 2-1/2 minutes to go in the third stanza and got the 2-points conversion to trail 15-14 going to the fourth.

Macon expanded its edge to eight points five minutes into the fourth quarter with a touchdown and extra-point kick, but, as the clock wound down, the Bulldogs responded to the pressure, putting the ball in the end zone to give it a do-or-die crack at overtime – only to be denied on that play.

Statistically, Brookfield moved the ball exclusively on the ground – rushing for 227 yards, but passing for none. Macon largely was the opposite, passing for 270 yards.

The Bulldogs lost the ball twice on a fumble and interception. They took it away from the Tigers once by junior Tommy Gunn’s fumble recovery.

No detailed Brookfield information was reported before Monday afternoon’s filing deadline for this article, despite a standing request.

The loss to Class 3 Macon does carry with it 10 "bonus" points in the Class 3 District 8 ratings picture. That helped keep BHS' rating at 34.91, good for fourth place, more than five points up on fifth-place Lawson.

Next for the Bulldogs is another tough CCC trip, this time to Monroe City before the last third of BHS' regular-season schedule is friendlier to its designs on hosting a postseason game.

Concordia: St. Paul Lutheran 46,

Keytesville/Mendon: Northwestern 0

KEYTESVILLE — Having, with an assist from the pandemic, their first four games ever on their home Cal Hubbard Field didn’t figure to be enough of a plus for the newborn Keytesville/Mendon: Northwestern Thunder 8-man program to gain its first-ever triumph, particularly when health circumstances changed its week three foe from winless Braymer to Hughesville: Northwest/Sedalia: Sacred Heart.

However, after at least getting on the scoreboard each of its first three games, the Thunder saw last Friday’s upgrade in caliber of competition downgrade its offensive success.

Undefeated Concordia: St. Paul Lutheran, in its first year of playing the scaled-down game after some years of 11-man play, shut out Keytesville/Northwestern 46-0 to send the Thunder on its first road trip to North Shelby later this week at 0-4 on the season.

No Thunder information was reported before Monday afternoon’s filing deadline for this article, despite prior requests.

Keytesville/Northwestern is one of four teams in 8-man District 2 currently without wins (Concordia, Braymer/Breckenridge, Alma: Santa Fe), but its 10.57 rating has it bringing up the rear overall. With nine teams in that district, the eighth- and ninth-place teams will meet in the only first-round game.