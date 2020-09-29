Dear Parents/Guardians/Community Members,

Aurora R-VIII personnel received information that a Junior High student and a High School student tested positive for COVID-19. The High School student had not been in school during the symptomatic phase and no students were deemed to be in close contact after consulting with the Lawrence County Health Department. The Junior High student was at school and after contact tracing; seven students were identified as being in close contact and quarantined.

Currently, the District has seven students in quarantine at Pate due to close contact. No teachers or staff are currently in quarantine or positive.

At Robinson, one student has been identified as positive and four teachers are in quarantine due to close contact. There are no positive cases for teachers or staff.

The Junior High has twelve students in quarantine due to close contact and one student who tested positive. There are no teachers or staff who are in quarantine or positive.

The High School has one student who is positive and five students in quarantine due to close contacts. No teachers or staff are in quarantine or currently positive.

Personnel at the Central Office who have been affected include two positive cases and one in quarantine.

Please remember that the Aurora R-VIII School District serves 1,750 students and employs 250 staff members. If you have questions regarding this information, please call me at 678-3373 (office), 229-0277 (cell) or by email at bredus@aurorar8.org.

Sincerely,

Billy Redus