The Missouri State Highway Patrol announces navigational restrictions for The Lake of the Ozarks Offshore Powerboat Race on October 2-3, 2020. This two-day event involves high-speed boat races, which will be held between the five-mile mark and nine-mile mark of the main channel.

The race occurs from approximately 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 2, and 3-6 p.m on October 3. Boating traffic will be restricted to idle speed from the five-mile mark to the nine-mile mark, as well as extended to the one-half mile mark of the Gravois Arm. The idle speed restriction will remain in place for approximately 30 minutes after the last race.

Every attempt will be made to minimize inconvenience to boaters navigating near the race, but everyone should expect congestion in the area. There will be approximately a 100’ buffer zone maintained between the course perimeter buoy markers and the spectator boats. Spectator boats will be allowed to anchor in locations which do not restrict the normal flow of traffic around the event. Generally, anchoring near the mouth of coves will be encouraged, if congestion does not hinder ingress/egress into the cove locations. Troopers, as well as event volunteers, will be located around the course to assist boaters in locating the designated areas for spectator anchoring. Spectators wishing to anchor should anticipate needing enough anchor line for water depths ranging from 60 to 100 feet.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds boaters to use heightened caution while exiting the area following the event due to conditions caused by the heavy boat traffic.

Watercraft operators must consider the effect their actions have on others: Share the waterway and use common sense, good judgment, and courtesy to ensure the safety of all. Life jackets save lives. Wear It!!

