Brookfield High School’s (BHS) “Under the Sea,” themed Homecoming activities will take place on Oct. 9, despite changes and adjustments due to COVID-19.

“There will be some notable changes to the format of homecoming this year to help ensure the safety of our students and community,” Brookfield Schools Superintendent Dr. Kyle Collins said.

As a first priority, he said all parade participants and spectators are being asked to observe the following safety guidelines: 1) Do not attend the parade or any other homecoming activities if you do not feel well, 2) sit or stand with your immediate family and members of your own household, 3) maintain six feet of social distancing from other spectators, 4) wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth at all times when six feet of social distancing is not possible, 5) cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue, and 6) wash and sanitize your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Unlike other area schools that have limited parade participation to those from the school-district, Collins said other Linn County-area bands are invited to participate.

“We will invite the other Linn County bands to perform in the parade in addition to the Brookfield Marching Blue. However, all bands will be staged in different areas to allow for social distancing and will not intermingle with students from other bands,” Collins said. “Floats will be allowed, but there will be no riders on the floats this year. Parade participants will not be allowed to distribute materials and candy to spectators and must remain on the parade route at all times.”

Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should contact the Brookfield Student Council Sponsor Angie Wallace at awallace@brookfieldr3.org no later than Friday, Oct. 2nd. The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 and will follow the traditional route.

The annual dance will follow the football game on the high school track. Collins noted that the dance is limited to current Brookfield High School students only.