During the Brookfield City Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday evening, they approved bids for propane, banking services and water and sewer rates, among other business.

The council accepted the lowest of five bids for the lift station near the city’s pool, from Willis brothers, Inc., out of Macon, for $248,463.

Currently, the city uses First Missouri bank for its banking needs, and again on Tuesday, the council agreed to enter into another two-year agreement with the bank for those services, after First Missouri Bank’s bid was found to be the lowest of the two bids received. Katherine Ballard made a motion to accept the bid and it was passed 3-0.

The council also approved the bid from MFA Oil for propane for the city to use heating buildings, throughout the city, for .99 cents a gallon. City Manager Dana Tarpening said MFA Oil is the city’s current propane provider and that company’s bid was the only one received.

The water/sewer rate was set with a 2% increase over last year, which was the same as the year before. The rates, which went into effect Thursday, Oct. 1, are now $26.11 for the minimum of 2,000 gallons, while the last rate was $25.60 for the 2,000 minimum.

Since November 2015 Adam Warren, Livingston County Prosecutor has been Brookfield’s city prosecutor and city attorney. At the Tuesday meeting, the council voted unanimously to extend his services for another year.

The council also approved the annual agreement with City Manager Tarpening, who has worked for the city since 1977 and as city manager since May 1, 2013.

The council also approved the city’s new budget, look for a story about the new budget int he Wednesday issue of the Linn County Leader.

The council will meet again at 5:30 p.m., on Oct. 27 in the council chambers at city hall.