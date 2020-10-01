The Columbia Police Department is reminding city residents and visitors that it took over enforcement of parking enforcement at street meters and garages in the downtown area.

Previously a function of the Public Works Division, enforcement will now be supervised by the Traffic Unit and Special Events Division. The change coincided with the start of the new city fiscal year and the department said the change is part of its community policing strategy.

"This change aligns with the department's community policing plan allowing the Community Service Aides to have constant contact with business owners, and downtown patrons who park in the area," Chief Geoff Jones said in the release.

Four uniformed Community Service Aides have assumed parking enforcement responsibilities. These are not new positions and were re-allocated within the department.