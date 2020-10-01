





Gov. Mike Parson has continued to fail to lead the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, State Auditor Nicole Galloway said Thursday as she brought her Democratic campaign for governor to Cooper County.

The election is just one month away and Galloway spent the evening making stops at Howard and Cooper county Democratic clubs.

"When I launched this campaign a year ago, I never would have imagined where we would be today — the economic crisis and the public health crisis we are facing," she said.

Whoever is selected as the next governor will have to contain the spread of COVID-19 and rebuild the state’s economy, she said.

The state needs a reset on its coronavirus strategy, Galloway said. The focus should be on containment and mitigation to control the spread of virus, which then would allow the economy to get back on track and schools to reopen, she said.

"Parson has been in Jefferson City for almost two decades. He delivers really well for insiders, for lobbyists, while working families struggle" Galloway said. "If he had a plan to help us get through this, we would have seen it already. He has failed the test of leadership and it is time for a change."

Parson and his wife, Teresa Parson, tested positive for the coronavirus last week and both have cleared the isolation period after a positive test. Teresa Parson reported mild symptoms, while the governor has said he felt healthy throughout the period.

Since the first case was identified in March, there have been 129,397 cases reported in Missouri, with 2,144 deaths. September was the worst month of the pandemic for Missouri and through Friday, the state had recorded more than 1,000 cases in 23 of the last 24 days.

The state needs data-driven solutions to reduce the number of cases, address mitigation, which would lead to businesses and schools reopening, Galloway said.

Missouri remains a red-zone state for COVID-19, which means there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

"The Trump administration is begging the Parson administration to take action and [Parson] refuses to do that," Galloway said. "If we don’t contain the spread of the virus, we’ll continue down this dangerous path."

Galloway also commented on Tuesday’s presidential debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, which often featured back-and-forth shouting matches.

"That was not a debate in my opinion," she said. "What has become a strategy is to make politics so contentious, that people turn it off and tune out. That is disappointing. They way we can fight against that is participate in our democracy and have a debate on the issues that really matter to people and their lives."

The meeting also welcomed Bill Betteridge, who is running for the 48th District Missouri House seat.

"Cooper County and the 48th District needs a change," he said. "You have to change people’s perception of what leadership and what governing looks like."

Betteridge wants to take his lifelong experience as an educator and apply it to a role in the Missouri General Assembly, he said.