MARCELINE — After Monday’s game against Brookfield was postponed, due to the death of a MHS student, the Marceline High School softball Lady Tigers continued their undefeated ways with no problem Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers’ varsity steamrolled Lewis and Clark Conference opponent Harrisburg 11-1, improving to 15-0 overall and 6-0 in the loop, entering Thursday’s game at Fayette.

Cassi Rodgers was the winning pitcher. Offensively, Ella Lowe had three hits and Sarah Kussman, Gracey Jordan, Emmy Smithhisler and Rodgers had two apiece.

The MHS junior-varsity squeezed by, 6-4. Chloee Dorrell was the winning pitcher while Lucy Moseley and Ava Thornburg had two hits each. Chloee Dorrell, Avery Gillman, Ellie Lauhoff, and Hannah Paalhar all had a hit.

If the “pink-out” breast cancer awareness game against Brookfield is not rescheduled, as it presumably will be, Tuesday’s win was Marceline’s final home game of the regular season. However, the Lady Tigers also will serve as hosts for the 7-schools Class 2 District 6 Tournament in a couple of weeks.