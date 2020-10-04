Those close to Columbia resident Ed McComb would describe him as many things.

Honest. Kind. Caring. Faithful. Fun. Loving. Loyal. True.

These are just some of the words that those who gathered around the World War II army veteran to celebrate his 100th birthday use to describe him.

On Saturday afternoon, McComb stood in his daughter’s driveway as friends and members of the Columbia community participated in a drive-by with posters, American flags, and cards for the Columbia resident.

Signs that read "100 years Army strong" and "Happy 100th Ed" were held up for the veteran, who was honorably discharged in 1946 after four years as an expert rifleman and mortar section Sergeant who served in both Europe and Japan.

To McComb’s surprise, the parade started with Fifth Ward Councilman Matt Pitzer hopping out of a cherry-red convertible, greeting him with a smile.

"Happy Birthday, sir."

Pitzer then began to recite a proclamation from Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, declaring October 3, 2020, as Edmund McComb Day. His family and friends began to clap, and a joyful smile spread across McComb’s face. Behind Pitzer, five cadets from Mizzou ROTC saluted the veteran.

"It’s been a long time since anyone’s saluted me," McComb said with a giggle.

According to his daughter, Nancy McKinney, that was the part of the parade that she cherished the most.

"I think just, since he — we — moved here, being 100, he doesn't have a lot of friends," she said. "And just, to see the community support for him, and that they'd be willing to do that for him, it means a lot."

For McKinney, living with her dad is easy. Growing up, the two would partner up for family games, oftentimes beating her brother and mother in badminton or various card games.

"It was just so fun to have him be my partner all through it ... I was fortunate to grow up in a loving family."

Back when McComb, who hails from Huntertown, Indiana, lived in Mission, Texas, he started a food bank at his local church. When he got older, someone else took it over for him. Around the age of 90, the loving father moved in with his daughter.

"He’s just a very, very kind person," McKinney said.

Bruce McComb looks back fondly on the Sundays that he spent in the backseat of his mom and dad’s vehicle. His father would let him and his sister choose which directions they wanted to pursue on those afternoon drives. Ultimately, McComb and McKinney would conspire their decisions together. Oftentimes, the family ended up at a family friend’s house, where they’d go frolic around in the barn, playing on the hay bales and ropes.

For McComb, one of his favorite birthday traditions from years prior was never blowing out the candles, nor was opening gifts. Instead, for McComb, it was the opportunity to be with his family — a gift that once again presented itself to him in the driveway of his daughter’s house, despite the threat of a lonesome pandemic to keep them away. Both his son and daughter-in-law drove from Ohio to be with McComb on his special day.

"When I lived in Michigan, we’d have a picnic down on Lake Michigan," McComb said of his favorite birthday memories. "And we’d have a volleyball net put up, all the family together, and we’d play volleyball and swim."

At that time in his life, McComb was in his thirties. Now, at 100, he’s surprised that he even gets to celebrate still — especially with a smile on his face.

"Just to be around at my age is surprising. My mother...she was 97 before she passed away. My dad passed away — he didn’t even get to 50. But he was a smoker."

On Friday, a flag was flown over the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC, as part of the Capitol Flag Program, in honor of McComb. That flag arrives at his doorstep in a few weeks, and is just another way in which his family has sought to honor him.

Reverend Jim Hillbrick from Community United Methodist Church gets together with McComb every Tuesday. McComb, who is a huge fan of McDonald’s coffee, usually met his reverend there. But, since the pandemic’s swift takeover, they have since shifted their Tuesday morning coffee sessions to include the scenery of McKinney’s backyard, instead. The two sit on the back porch, and McComb shares his stories with Hillbrick.

According to Hillbrick, McComb loves to read Louis L'Amour. While the veteran doesn’t open up much about his days back in the army, occasionally he’ll share one of the many stories that he has with Hillbrick, such as how someone once saved him from drowning.

To Hillbrick, McComb is more than just a faithful Methodist who attended church regularly in the pre-pandemic days. To the reverend, he’s a good friend — one that he’s known for five years.

"It’s a big deal to honor someone who served in the military, honor someone who has turned 100 and honor somebody who is still alive and healthy."

Around 30 minutes after the parade for McComb ended, five of his neighbors showed up to wish him a happy birthday. Within the blink of an eye, McComb was out of his birthday throne, decorated with colorful balloons signaling his new age. The 100-year-old was already in the middle of the street, cane in hand, greeting his neighbors as they poured out respectful words for him.

McComb met every word that they said with smiles or nods, talking to them as if he’d always been a friend of theirs.

"He's just a good guy," Hillbrick told the Tribune, long before the parade started.

Judging by the colorful cards and posters left behind for McComb in his driveway— and by the loving responses that he crafted for everyone around him — nothing rings more true.