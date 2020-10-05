Bulldogs fell a fourth-straight time, 26-12. Clark County to visit

MONROE CITY — To halt the current 4-games losing streak which has followed season-starting back-to-back wins, the Brookfield High School football Bulldogs will have to get the best of a long-time conference compatriot at home this Friday.

Having again played a strong Clarence Cannon Conference opponent well, but losing 24-12 at Monroe City last Friday, the Bulldogs (2-4, 0-4 conf.) will welcome league foe Clark County (3-3, 3-2 conf.) to Burlington Field Friday at 7 p.m. Prior to both joining the CCC a number of years back, BHS and the Kahoka school were fellow members of the old Tri-Rivers Conference.

At Monroe City, BHS was in contention to snap its wrong-results skid as late as the last two minutes, but a Panthers touchdown with about 90 seconds to go finally settled it, Bulldogs coach Scott Stevens reports.

After the hosts led 6-0 following one quarter, Brookfield caught Monroe City’s defense making a wrong read at the outset of a Bulldogs play and turned it into six points.

Having received the snap under center, quarterback Derek Liebhart turned to his left and acted as if he would underhand the ball back to a running back sweeping left end. However, that was only a fake.

Instead, Liebhart held onto the ball and, with a reverse pivot and small loop backwards to the offensive right, he caught the left side of the Monroe City defensive line and linebacker corps having overcommitted to the initial flow of the play.

That let the Brookfield signalcaller get to the outside on the right side, where, with the help of a downfield block or two, he took the ball 64 yards to the end zone, tying the contest at 6-6 early in the second stanza. However, that would be the only BHS scoring until about midway through the second half.

By the time the ’Dogs got on the board a second time, Monroe City had claimed a halftime advantage with a late second-quarter score and then earned a 2-scores margin with a third-period touchdown. Although Brookfield cut the 18-6 deficit in half, it could not get the tying score and finally the hosts put the win in their back pocket with the late TD.

No individual statistics were reported or available. Team-wise, unofficially, the teams had similar total yardage, both on the ground and in the air, with the victors having a slight edge running the ball and a bit more throwing it.

“Our guys played really tough,” Stevens praised. “We did some really good things on both sides of the ball, but we have some little things we have to fix in order for us to get back on track.”