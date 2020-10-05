Missouri University of Science and Technology theater students will present a series of live improvisational performances where writers, performers and audiences constantly change roles.

The first “No Shame Theatre” performance will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, live via Zoom, and S&T will offer performances again on Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. Find the Zoom link at alp.mst.edu/theatre/upcoming-events. Attendees are encouraged to “arrive early” to the performance to work out any technical issues that may arise. The Zoom meeting will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the show. The events are all free and open to the public.

“The theatre productions are open to anyone in the community and can really be seen as a therapeutic outlet for people who want to do something creative,” says Taylor Gruenloh, assistant teaching professor of theatre at Missouri S&T. “During this time of limited social interaction, remote theater is a great way for our students, and the community, to participate in an extracurricular event and have some fun.”

“No Shame Theatre” takes the first 15 ideas proposed and uses them as performances. There are only three rules for the performances: pieces must be original, short and not break anything, says Gruenloh. Audiences could see plays, monologues, songs, dance, poetry, mime, juggling, comedy, tragedy, improvisation or magic.

The events are hosted by Missouri S&T’s arts, languages, and philosophy department. For more information about the performances, contact Gruenloh at gruenloht@mst.edu.