Phelps Health launched Epic, the most widely-used and comprehensive health record in the United States, to support doctors and staff in improving the health and wellness of people in the region.

Whether patients visit any of Phelps Health’s clinics or providers’ offices, need to go to the emergency department, get lab work or medical imaging services, or are admitted to the hospital, they will now have all of their health information in a single electronic health record with Epic.

Phelps Health providers can see a patient’s care history and coordinate care with providers outside of the organization who serve their patients and families, closing care gaps and reducing duplication.

“We are proud to work with Epic, which is providing a platform that allows for enhanced care and a better patient experience,” said Phelps Health President and CEO Ed Clayton. “This new electronic health record represents a major investment in our healthcare system.”

As part of the transition to Epic, Phelps Health patients and their designated caregivers can access their health information 24/7 in MyChart, Epic’s patient-facing app, on their phone, tablet or computer.

In MyChart, patients can view test results, send messages to their providers and care team, schedule appointments, request medication refills, pay bills and more. Phelps Health staff are helping patients sign up for the new patient portal during their appointments and in other care settings.

The launch of Epic at Phelps Health comes after more than a year of preparation, which included months of building and testing the new system as well as extensive training of providers, nurses and staff. Epic staff worked closely with Phelps Health throughout the project and will continue to provide support through go-live and beyond.

“Implementing this new electronic health record was a large undertaking for our organization, but the end result has offered a tremendous opportunity to deliver integrated care across our health system,” said Phelps Health Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jason Shenefield.

“We are pleased to offer Epic and MyChart to the communities we serve,” said Lacie Schultz, Epic program director at Phelps Health. “Epic lets us provide patients with a more convenient experience and give our providers and staff reliable tools to make it easier to care for their patients.”

A majority of U.S. News and World Report’s top-ranked hospitals and medical schools use Epic, and more than 250 million people around the world have a current electronic record in Epic.

Visit phelpshealth.org for more information about Epic and MyChart.