Kenneth O. Willing, 80, of New London, passed away at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Kenneth O. Willing, 80, of New London, passed away at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal.

Memorial contributions may be made to Arch United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com

A full obituary will run in Thursday’s edition of the Hannibal Courier-Post.