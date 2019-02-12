Died February 6, 2019 in St Charles, Mo.

Bob was born January 27, 1935 to Glenn G and Mary Vivian Hall in Mexico Mo .

He married Carole Cupp of Kirksville on March 27, 1955. They had two sons Greg of the state of Michigan and Jeff of Saint Charles Missouri

He graduated from Mexico high school with the class of 1953. He was a true Bulldog and loved sports. He was a star football player and attended Kirksville state teachers college on a football scholarship. He ran track and was very proud of the fact he was the fastest boy in Audrain County! His nickname was rabbit because he ran so fast! He played baseball in high school and American legion ball.

He had a quick wit and always had a smile and a joke. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals and attended most of their games.

He retired from United parcel in 1995.

He is survived by his son Greg and wife Jill and Jeff of Saint Charles Missouri. A brother Terry M Hall of Waukesha Wisconsin, and a sister Glenda Hall Filbert of Columbia Missouri. And many nieces nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn G Hall and Mary Vivian Moore Hall. A brother Kenneth Dale Hall of Lake Jackson Texas, nephews Michael Dodson, Terry Dodson and Chris Boettcher.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16 from 2 to 4 at Chapter One Clubhouse in St. Charles Mo.

Memorials may be given to the charity of your choice.