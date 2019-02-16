Timothy Evans, 55, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

In lieu of services, a party will be held Sunday, Feb. 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Les Bourgeois Winery in Rocheport.

He is survived by his parents, Stan and Carole Evans; his sister, Nancy Strong; his daughters Cecilia (Bryan) Mack and Katie (Austin) Cundall; and his granddaughter Evie Mack. His entire family was with him when he passed.

He was an avid race enthusiast and could name the year, make, and model of virtually any car. He enjoyed landscaping and gardening. He loved Da Bears and Mizzou football and basketball. He passed on his love of gardening and Mizzou to Cecilia and his love of working on cars to Katie. Both of his girls are able to take care of things on their own because of him and all he taught them.