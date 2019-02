Funeral services for Lawrence Edward Wortman, 89, of Wellsville, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 23rd at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Wellsville.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, February 22nd at the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.

Mr. Wortman passed away Wednesday, February 20th at his home in rural Wellsville.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.